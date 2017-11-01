Millie Bobby Brown Raps the Perfect Stranger Things Recap

If you've been living your life and haven't watched Stranger Things season two yet, well, bravo, and also Millie Bobby Brown is here to help you remember what happened in season one before you dive into the binge. For those who have seen season two, you can still enjoy the above rap because it's Millie Bobby Brown rapping. Who doesn't find that entertaining?
Brown did the rap on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon acting as her hype man. After she sets the stage, she gets into the rap about her part in the show.
"That's when they met me, Elev, I had no hair on my head/I had been so close to dead, courtesy of Dr. Brenner/Who's hunting me 24-sev," she rapped.
It's a pretty expert recap of the events of season one that debuted more than a year ago. There's even a Barb reference. Brown, who was nominated for an Emmy for her work in the first season, previously rapped a verse of Nicki Minaj's "Monster" on The Tonight Show.
"All I need is my Eggo waffles/I'm in love with those," she rapped last night.
The second season, which dropped on Friday, Oct. 27, lit up Twitter. The launch of season two generated more than 3.7 million tweets in the three days since its release. The most tweeted about characters were Eleven, Will (Noah Schnapp), Steve (Joe Keery), Hopper (David Harbour) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo).
Season two also stars Winona Ryder, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.
The Tonight Show airs weeknights, 11:30 p.m. on NBC.
