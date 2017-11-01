Millie Bobby Brown Raps the Perfect Stranger Things Recap

If you've been living your life and haven't watched Stranger Things season two yet, well, bravo, and also Millie Bobby Brown is here to help you remember what happened in season one before you dive into the binge. For those who have seen season two, you can still enjoy the above rap because it's Millie Bobby Brown rapping. Who doesn't find that entertaining?

Brown did the rap on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon acting as her hype man. After she sets the stage, she gets into the rap about her part in the show.