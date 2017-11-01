Heidi Klum Unveils 2017 Halloween Costume and It's Quite the "Thriller"

Heidi Klum

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The queen of Halloween is back and more frightful than ever. 

Heidi Klum showed up at her 18th annual Halloween bash dressed as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video. The supermodel donned furry ears, fangs and the classic red and yellow letterman's jacket. She also wore spooky claws and elaborate makeup to add to her haunting look.

Of course, it took a little time to make the supermodel look this frightening. Klum documented her getting-ready process and gave fans a sneak peek of her costume on Instagram.

Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes

But Klum's costume wasn't the only showstopper of the night. The America's Got Talent judge performed the classic "Thriller" dance seen in the King of Pop's music video.

 

Heidi Klum

Michael Stewart/Getty Images

The bash, held at Moxy Times Square, was certainly a star-studded affair. Celebrity guests included Mike MyersHeather GrahamJackie Cruz and Coco and Ice T. The supermodel also invited a few of her co-stars, including former America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon and Project Runway judge Zac Posen.

This isn't the first time Klum has gone all out for Halloween. In 2016, she managed to clone herself five times over and in 2015 she went as Jessica Rabbit. A few of her other elaborate costumes include a butterfly, an older version of herself and the inside of her body.

Check out the gallery to see some of her previous looks.

Heidi Klum, Halloween

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

2016

Instead of transforming into someone else, Heidi Klum opted to clone herself five times with the help of prosthetics and some fabulous wigs. 

Heidi Klum, Jessica Rabbit, Halloween 2015

Andrew Toth/WireImage

2015

Heidi Klum is known for stepping out in outrageous Halloween costumes, so lets take a look back at her wackiest and most wonderful getups from years past.

Heidi Klum, Halloween

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

2014

"They said, 'Are you really in there Mama?'" Klum told E! News, talking about he children's reaction to her butterfly costume.

Heidi Klum, Halloween

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

2013

"The one time that I [looked] like me but older, they were scared," Klum told E! News, talking about her childrens' reactions to her Halloween costumes.

Heidi Klum

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

2012

Heidi Klum, Seal

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

2011 (with ex-hubby Seal)

Heidi Klum

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

2011

Heidi Klum

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

2010

Heidi Klum

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

2009

Heidi Klum, Controversial Halloween Costumes

Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com

2008

Heidi Klum

Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

2007

Seal, Heidi Klum

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

2006

Heidi Klum, Halloween, 2005

Evan Agostini/WireImage

2005

Heidi Klum Seal

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

2004

Heidii Klum, Halloween, 2003

Theo Wargo/WireImage

2003

Heidi Klum

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

2002

Heidi Klum

Theo Wargo/WireImage

2001

Heidi Klum

DMIPhoto/FilmMagic

2000

We can't wait to see what Klum will be next year!

