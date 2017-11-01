Heidi Klum Unveils 2017 Halloween Costume and It's Quite the "Thriller"

The queen of Halloween is back and more frightful than ever.

Heidi Klum showed up at her 18th annual Halloween bash dressed as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video. The supermodel donned furry ears, fangs and the classic red and yellow letterman's jacket. She also wore spooky claws and elaborate makeup to add to her haunting look.

Of course, it took a little time to make the supermodel look this frightening. Klum documented her getting-ready process and gave fans a sneak peek of her costume on Instagram.