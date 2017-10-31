Donald Trump Jr. is keeping his Halloween costume in the family.
When it was time for New York City residents to trick-or-treat on Tuesday night, the eldest son of President Donald Trump revealed his costume.
Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Jr. is going as his father!
"Taking it to the next level #merica #maga #halloween #costume #nyc #kids #trump," he shared on social media while posing with his children.
His outfit consisted of a mask featuring the President's face. He also sported a red, white and blue onesie.
During the festivities that occurred through the Upper East Side, the Trump family received candy, posed for photos and even experienced a spooky maze.
"Hard to tell because it's dark but this is someone's house on the upper east side of NYC. Literally a full interactive maze," Donald Jr. shared with his followers. "They go all out and it's amazing. They also let anyone in to see it. The video doesn't do it justice. #halloweencostume #haloween #decoration #party #nyc #ues #newyork."
Ultimately, all good times must come to an end.
When the clock hit 10 p.m. EST, it was time for the Trump kids to say goodnight.
"Kids had a great time and ate way too much candy," he shared. "Now it's time for bed. #halloween #candy #kids #bedtime."