Jeremy Piven Denies Sexual Assault Allegations From Ariane Bellamar

Jeremy Pivendenies recent accusations of sexual assault.

Actress and former reality TV star Ariane Bellamar claimed in a series of tweets posted Monday that the 52-year-old actor engaged in non-consensual touch with Bellamar on two separate occasions. She alleged Piven "cornered" her and "forcefully fondled" her breasts and backside on the set of Entourage and again at the Playboy mansion.

Piven told E! News in a statement, "I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

"Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [couch emoji] without asking??" the Beverly Hills Nannies star wrote. "‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple' we made? #MeToo."