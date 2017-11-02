Josh Altman and Heather Altman are showing off their baby girl's nursery.
The Million Dollar Listing couple welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis Kerry Altman, in April 2017. Now Josh and Heather, who tied the knot in April 2016, are giving us all a tour of Alexis' adorable nursery.
In the room, we see baby Alexis' crib in front of a pink wall with butterflies on it. There's also two stuffed animal giraffes in the room, one named after Patriots player Rob Gronkowski and one named after Gisele Bündchen.
"Because Gisele is married to Tom Brady," Heather explains. While Josh adds it's also "because they both start with G."
As the tour continues, we see a purple couch where Josh is hiding a doll that "scares" him. "This doll, I'm gonna come in here one night when no one's looking and I'm gonna throw her away," Josh says in the video.
The couple also shows Alexis' closet and her super cute wardrobe.
"We had someone come in and custom organize the closet for us," Heather says. "She's got a nice selection of adorable little moccasins, she's got little Chanel espadrilles to match mommy."
Alexis even has little Christian Louboutin mocassins and a Chanel purse!
"Mom still doesn't even have her first Chanel purse," Heather dishes.
Watch the video above to see the couple give a tour of their daughter's nursery!
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles premieres Thursday Nov. 2 on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)