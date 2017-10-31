¿Y dónde está mi gente?
Ellen DeGeneres or should we say, Karla Kardashian, celebrated Halloween with many guests including Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and even had a special performance by J Balvin.
"Our next guest has the biggest song in the world right now," the host explained. "The music video has been seen more than one billion times."
Shortly after, the 32-year-old singer took the stage and performed his global hit, "Mi Gente," while rocking a white suit and hat.
The smash hit was recorded by the Colombian singer and French-Mauritian singer and producer Willy William and it's actually a remix of William's "Voodoo Song."
Balvin who has worked with Pharrell Williams,Pitbull, Camila Cabello and Justin Bieber also added Beyoncé to his list of famous collaborations.
In September, the singers released a remix version of "Mi Gente" featuring the Lemonade singer.
"Mi Gente" alongside "Despacito" became the two non-English songs that for the first time in Billboard history reigned in the Top 10.
When the remix was released, Beyoncé announced that she would be donating all proceeds of the song to hurricane relief charities in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and other Caribbean islands.
"We reached out, never thinking they would say yes," said Rebecca Leon, who co-manages Balvin, to Billboard. Then weeks later, Beyoncé was recording the Spanish version.
The Huston native also added the most famous line of all: "Azul, are you with me?"
With Blue Ivy answering herself, "Oh, yes I am!"