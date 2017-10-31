Kenya Moore is Team NeNe Leakes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality continued to defend her close friend and co-star during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, weighing in on NeNe and Kim Zolciak-Biermann's latest squabble. The Great Cockroach Controversy of 2017, as we're calling it, stems from an alleged insect infestation caught on camera by Kim's daughter Brielle Biermann during a visit to NeNe's home.

Leakes called the Biermann duo "racist trash" in response, which spurred Kim to hire legal counsel and increase security for her family. As the Don't Be Tardy star explained on Daily Pop, "I don't take this lightly. It's one thing like I said to kind of banter back and forth and have an opinion. This is far beyond just having an opinion." (And yes, Nene took it one step further by wearing a roach-inspired costume for Halloween.)

So what's Kenya's take on the whole situation? "I was there! I was at Nene's home," she recalled. "Brielle wasn't even invited to her home. Kim was going at me for no particular reason about my husband so that's when we first got into any big argument."