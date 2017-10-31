We no longer have to hate Miguel!

At least according to Mandy Moore , Sterling K. Brown, and Susan Kelechi Watson, we don't have to hate Miguel, all because we now know that Rebecca spent at least eight years single after Jack's death.

We discovered this because tonight, This Is Us flashed back to 2008, when Beth was pregnant with Tess and Randall was panicking just a little bit. Rebecca came to help welcome the baby, and asked Beth to help her set up a Facebook account so she could keep up with baby pictures.

Cue a message from Miguel, asking Rebecca how she'd been for the past eight years.