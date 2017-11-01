The Enduring Allure of the Bad Moms

It made media darlings of its three main characters—Kunis, Hahn and Kristen Bell. It's the only flick that Kunis has been in for the last several years, and it's kept her star status as high as it's ever been (possibly higher). Bell has Frozen to thank as a contributor to her Internet fame, but no doubt this movie endeared her even further to a generation of women who were heretofore suffering through the animated movie. And Hahn, well, if she didn't come out of this with light year's more notoriety for her already stellar lineup of performances, than we would have known something was amiss as a society.

The sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, hits theaters this weekend and only expands on everything the first installment did. This time around, the three main mothers are now the best of friends (having formed an iron-clad bond over their PTA rabble-rousing and all those tequila shots) and staring down their first Christmas as newly-enlightened DGAF moms.

Each of their own mothers comes into town to crash the holidays (uninvited, of course) and brew up a host of other issues for the ladies to deal with—things like the fact that Hahn's movie mother (Susan Sarandon) is a gambling addict, Kunis' (Christine Baranski) is a insulting control freak and Bell's (Cheryl Hines) has a penchant for copying her hairdo and wearing shirts with her face all over them.