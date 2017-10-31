Neil Patrick Harris' Family May Have Just Won Halloween Again

The reigning champions of Hollywood Halloween have returned and have somehow managed to outdo themselves.

Neil Patrick Harris took to Instagram last night to share the photo we've all been waiting for: It's the annual Burtka-Harris family Halloween portrait! This year's theme? A "Carnival of Curiosities."

The photo features Harris, husband David Burtka and their 7-year-old twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace posing in front of a carnival backdrop in over-the-top circus costumes.

The How I Met Your Mother alum assumed the role of ringleader—top hat, megaphone and crazy eyes to boot—while his husband transformed into a very eerie clown. The couple's son, Gideon, took on the persona of an intimidating, mustache-wearing strongman while their daughter, Harper, served some major face as a bearded lady.

"Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween," wrote Harris in a post to his 6.4 million followers.