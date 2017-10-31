House of Cards is on hold. In a statement, Netflix and producer Media Rights Capital announced that production on the sixth and final season of the series starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright has been suspended indefinitely.
"MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew," the two companies said in a joint statement to E! News.
The "current situation" refers to allegations made about Kevin Spacey by Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp. In an interview, Rapp said Spacey made untoward sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old. Spacey apologized for the incident and noted he did not remember it.
Netflix
Netflix and MRC announced on Monday, Oct. 30 that they "are deeply troubled by last night's news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night's revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time."
Season six—if production does continue—might not be the last of the House of Cards universe. There are reports Netflix could continue the stories of some characters in a spinoff. Although nothing is official, a spinoff idea being mulled revolves around Michael Kelly's character Doug Stamper.