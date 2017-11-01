Shantel Jackson and Nelly Talk About Making a Baby: ''I Feel Like I’m 15 Looking for the Porno Mags!''

by Vannessa Jackson

Someone's ready to make a baby! 

It's no secret that Shantel Jackson and Nelly are ready to take the next step in their relationship. While Nelly is ready to start a family by any means neccessary, Shantel still needs to get a little something from her man. 

"So you know how I was telling you before about freezing my eggs?" Shantel Jackson asks her man. "I just want it as an option, that's all. Being that I am over 30, mine are a little old." While Nelly is all for it, he's a little more wary about his part in the process. 

Watch

The Platinum Life Ladies Are Feeling the Heat

"If I did want to move forward with freezing the eggs and having a baby, we would have to get your sperm and then…" Shantel explains before being interrupted. "What you mean, ‘We got to get it?'" Nelly jokes before being told his task. 

"You would have to come in a cup," Shantel reveals. Tooootally not a big deal, right? "I feel like I'm 15 lookin' for the porno mags," Nelly shares. Well, that is definitely one way to go! 

Photos

The Platinum Life Stars' Sexiest Instagrams

"I get it. You want the baby naturally," Shantel says. Although she's right, Nelly is down for whatever his lady needs. "If it happens it happens but it's your decision and I'm here to be supportive," Nelly shared. "Either way, babe, I love you. It's all good."

See Nelly's reaction in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of The Platinum Life Thursday at 10 p.m., only on E!

