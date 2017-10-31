Fiona the Hippo's Dad Henry Dies

Fiona the Hippo's dad Henry has passed away.

The heartbreaking announcement was made on the Cincinnati Zoo's Instagram account Tuesday.

"We're very sad to announce that our beloved Henry has died," the zoo's message to followers began. "Our care team did everything they could for him but he continued to lose weight and was becoming weaker and weaker. After an exam this morning, vet staff determined that Henry's quality of life would not improve and made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him."

This news comes just over three months after Fiona the hippo had a family reunion with dad Henry. In an Instagram post back in July, the Cincinnati Zoo shared a photo of the reunion detailing what happened. 

"Family reunion! We've never been more excited about a post! BiFi (the power duo name that's being used for Bibi and Fiona) was joined by Henry this morning for the first time," the post said. "The three were introduced in Hippo Cove's outdoor pool before the Zoo opened, supervised by their care team. The short introduction went well. Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which was exactly what we were hoping to see."

Sending our love to Fiona, Bibi and the Cincinnati Zoo.

