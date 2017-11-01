A girl's got her cravings!

Kim Kardashian is ready for a serious health kick on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But before she commits to a super strict diet and exercise plan, the mother of two wants to indulge in one final calorie fest.

"If I could have one last meal I think it would be New York pizza," Kim says in this preview clip.

"I don't understand, you're going to become a bodybuilder?" BFF Jonathan Cheban asks. "I'm not going to like compete and be a bodybuilder, I just want a good body," Kim replies.