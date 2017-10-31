Jay channeled the late rapper (and his good friend) from one of his most iconic photo shoots, wearing a red leather jacket, Timberlands, a gold chain and sunglasses.

The rapper and Queen B dressed up as Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim at Kelly Rowland's Halloween party Monday night (see the eighth photo in the gallery above).

The famous couple always goes big when it comes to Halloween costumes , and this year was no different. In fact, Jay literally went big... Biggie Smalls that is!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have outdone themselves once again!

A post shared by Lenny S. (@kodaklens) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

Beyoncé and Jay-Z as Lil' Kim and The Notorious B.I.G. for #Halloween2017 pic.twitter.com/ZyCqzcQiaI

She rocked red leggings with a black and gold belt and wore her hair down in dark ringlets. She accessorized perfectly, wearing oversized sunnies and even added a mole above her dark lip liner.

Bey, on the other hand, took inspo from Kim's music video "Rain" with Missy Elliot .

See how more stars have been celebrating the spooky holiday by scrolling below!

Bey's bestie Kelly went as Strangé from Boomerang and her hubby, Tim Weatherspoon , went as Eddie Murphy .

Instagram



Hilary Duff "A lego and a bunny go to a party," the Younger star shared on Instagram while posing with her son Luca.

Vivien Best



Matthew Morrison The Glee star give a thumbs up at his 8th Annual Halloween Party presented by PAC SUN and Podwall Entertainment at The h.wood Group's Poppy.

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood



Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Traveling in pairs is always better than going solo while at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Article continues below

Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/WireImage



Naomi Campbell The supermodel stops the show at with her stunning costume at the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images



Karlie Kloss The model goes Marilyn Monroe for the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.

Instagram



JWoww "Goals," the Jersey Shore star wrote on Instagram while dressing up one day early with her family.

Article continues below

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic



Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka The socialite and her beau went for an inspired look at the amfAR Halloween party.

All Access Photo / Splash News



Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry The actor and his fiancée are Beavis and Butthead.

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood



Adam Devine & Chloe Bridges It's date night for the famous pair who travel to Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Article continues below

Instagram



Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Dorothy and the Lion from The Wizard of Oz arrive at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails for a night of Halloween fun sponsored by Absolut Elyx.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images



Bruce Willis and Stephen J. Eads The actor and the producer, with whom he has often worked, dress up as the Grady Twins from The Shining.

Instagram



Gwyneth Paltrow The actress reprised her role from Se7en for Halloween.

Article continues below

BACKGRID



Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden The duo exit Poppy dressed as Leeloo Dallas and Korben Dallas for Matthew Morrison's 7th Annual Halloween Party.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images



Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor The two dress up as a panda and a jester.

Snapchat / Demi Lovato



Demi Lovato The singer dresses up as the like Selena Quintanilla.

Article continues below

Instagram



Adele The singer resurfaced with this Halloween costume photo after months of staying away from the spotlight.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban The two dress up as Cher and Sonny Bono for the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.

GICA / BACKGRID



Adam Levine The singer said he raided wife Behati Prinsloo's closet for his Halloween costume.

Article continues below

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Amal Clooney George Clooney's wife gets into the '70s spirit at the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Amal Clooney, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford The couple and George Clooney's lawyer wife have fun at Rande and George's 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's kids embrace the '70s.

Article continues below

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Adrien Brody He's so soft and cuddly!

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Michelle Trachtenberg It's the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl alum like you've never seen her before!

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images



Joe Keery Fancy a game of Quiddich? The Stranger Things star is a dead ringer for Harry Potter circa Goblet of Fire!

Article continues below

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images



Ariel Winter The Modern Family star appears as a skeleton at Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party.

Instagram



NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes At a Real Housewives of Atlanta Halloween party, the twosome poke fun at a controversy involving Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann.

FreddyO.com



Real Housewives of Atlanta Cast The Bravo stars go all out for a spooky holiday party.

Article continues below

Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram



Kim Zolciak-Biermann Before attending the finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Bravo star poses with Kroy Biermann in their Playboy-inspired attire.

Instagram



Angela Simmons "Early Halloween costume party fun," the reality star shared on Instagram.

Instagram



Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett "Happy #NationalPumpkinDay," the Kendra On Top star shared on social media with photos of her children.

Article continues below

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood



Demi Lovato In between celebrating the success of her latest single "Sorry Not Sorry," the singer hits up Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic



Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson The two get playful at the Maxim Halloween party.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM



Jason Derulo The singer performs as Game of Thrones' Night King.

Article continues below

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood



Ice-T & Coco "We highly recommend it. It was so much fun," Coco wrote on Instagram after visiting Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM



Tom Sandoval The Vanderpump Rules fan-favorite arrives at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios with an ensemble not exactly fit for SUR.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images



Tara Reid The actress showcases a shredded look.

Article continues below

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood



Jodie Sweetin The Fuller House star alongside co-stars Juan Pablo Di Pace and John Brotherton attend Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM



Chase McNary, Robby Hayes and DeMario Jackson Bachlor Nation represent!

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images



Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd The Dancing With the Stars married couple strike a pose at the MAXIM Halloween Party.

Article continues below

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM



Scheana Marie The Vanderpump Rules star is a sexy skeleton

Instagram



Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld & Gwyneth Paltrow "@jessseinfeld @jerryseinfeld and I (in no costume, LAME) at the 2nd annual @goodplusfdn Halloween bash!" Gwyneth wrote on Instagram. "Please see next slide for best baby costume ever in the history of the world."

Instagram



Channing Tatum The proud papa slips on a unicorn costume for his daughter's preschool's Halloween carnival.

Article continues below

Instagram



Jenna Dewan Tatum The actress goes as a fairy for daughter Everly's Halloween costume carnival at her preschool.

Instagram



Emma Kenney The star of Shameless and the reboot of Roseanne is all dolled up.

Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution



Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Before Live With Kelly & Ryan airs their Halloween special, the co-hosts teased their Game of Thrones costumes.

Article continues below

Instagram



Jaime King "When the fam takes Halloween VERY seriously @powerrangers @walmart #powerrangers," the actress shared on Instagram while wearing matching Power Rangers movie costumes.

Instagram



Chrissy Teigen "Hay place. a place for hay," the proud mom wrote on Instagram after visiting Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch with John Legend and baby Luna.

Instagram



Catherine Lowe "FRIDAY IS LIT," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram while enjoying a Halloween party with her family.