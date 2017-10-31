Nikki Bella on Shocking Dancing With the Stars Elimination: "I Definitely Have No Regrets"

"I'll be honest with you. I don't know what happened," Artem Chigvinstev  told E! News after he and his celebrity partner, Total Divas star Nikki Bella, were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars in a shocking double axing.

"I wasn't expecting that, one I wasn't expecting a double elimination and I just wasn't expecting to hear our names," Nikkie told us. "So, still I'm in shock, for sure, sad."

The duo received a 24 out of 30 from judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli for their jive to Bette Midler's version of "I Put a Spell on You," and their team dance, the freestyler to "Monster Mash" received a 24 as well. They're shocked to be going home, but Nikki said she has no regrets.

"I have to say that every performance we did was so different. I knew that just by my hair, makeup and wardrobe alone. I got to be a different character every week and Artem's choreography challenged me in such amazing ways," Nikki said. "Everything that I can take from this amazing journey is incredible, about coming out of your comfort zone and being uncomfortable and knowing that it's OK, and having fun even though it's really hard work. I definitely have no regrets. If anything I'm just so beyond grateful that I got to be on the season 25 cast and I got experiences, and that I got Artem as a pro, because in the end Artem became more than a pro to me, he's become a good friend."

Watch the video above to hear more from Nikki and Artem, including what Artem is taking away from the journey.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

Season seven of Total Divas premieres Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss Nikki Bella on Dancing With the Stars Mondays on ABC!

