Always one to get into the Halloween spirit, Ellen DeGeneres dressed up as the "lesser-known Kardashian sister" Karla Kardashian on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The host came out wearing a long blond wig, sparkly nails and a double K necklace. The fake Kardashian sister also had a fake baby bump underneath her leopard ensemble as part of her costume.
"I've got a new baby bump under my lady lumps," Karla, or rather DeGeneres, told the audience."You know what that means: Either I'm pregnant or I put my butt pad on backwards."
"Stop making up rumors about me," Kourtney told her fake sister. "I'm not pregnant." Kourtney previously confirmed she's not pregnant after she was interviewed for Grazia magazine.
"I confused you with Kendall," DeGeneres said, "because Kendall is pregnant and I know that for a fact."
Joining the family reunion, Kendall Jenner walked out and told the host, "I'm not pregnant either."
But these weren't the only celebrities to stop by the Ellen show. Former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah also made an appearance and came dressed up as Shaquille O'Neal's cousin, who DeGeneres joked was Karla's baby daddy.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
