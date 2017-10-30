Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson can't wait any longer to celebrate Halloween.
On Monday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat where she documented her spooky celebration.
Fans quickly realized that Khloe and the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player decided to couple up for the holiday by dressing up as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones.
"You lookin' handsome," Khloe shared on Snapchat as she posed for a selfie alongside her main man. She would later reveal his head-to-toe look with the text "that's daddy."
The pair would later display a whole lot of PDA by sharing a NSFW kiss on the lips.
Several followers also couldn't help but spot Khloe's baby bump as she documented her celebration.
This certainly isn't the first Halloween costume of 2017 that we've seen a Kardashian showcase this season. In fact, Kim Kardashian has left fans very impressed with her pop culture inspired costumes.
On Friday evening, the businesswoman joined BFF Jonathan Cheban to dress up as the late Sonny Bono and Cher at the 2017 Casamigos Halloween party.
Later on in the weekend, Kim traveled back to the past and recreated Aaliyah's unforgettable look from "Try Again" as well as Madonna's famous appearance at the 1991 Oscars.
As for what the youngest Kardashian family members will dress up as come Tuesday night, Scott Disick recently teased what's to come during a family friendly tip to Sugar Factory in Washington.
"I asked Mason what he wanted to be, and he only wants to dress up as rappers," Scott teased to E! News. "Quavo from Migos." In between trick or treating, we'll be keeping up!
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!