Jennifer Lopez's Bedazzled Starbucks Cup Is the Best Accessory Ever

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

James Devaney/GC Images

If Jennifer Lopez really does drink from the fountain of youth, we may have found the source: a Starbucks tumbler (see—she's just like us)—and it's fully bedazzled (just kidding).

We first spotted Jennifer drinking from a venti-sized canister while looking fall fresh next to Vanessa Hudgens on set of their new movie Second Act. While the actresses' cozy ensembles first caught our attention, it wasn't long until the silver-to-black ombré cup in J.Lo's hands came front of mind. "What is that and where can we get one?" we immediately thought. The green straw and distinct logo said it all.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

BACKGRID

We did more digging, and it turns out this must-have accessory has complemented Jennifer's ensembles before. She was snapped holding the oversized cup Monday afternoon in NYC, while wearing a low-cut black top, white pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit and textured beige coat.

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Raymond Hall/GC Images

On October 19, Jen was seen drinking from the same tumbler—this time walking out of a gym—and again the next day, wearing gray leggings, a long-sleeve shirt and mirrored oversize sunglasses. The World of Dance judge proves no matter what outfit you're wearing, a bedazzled jug will make you look like a million bucks. 

This relationship with the gem-encrusted cup must be a recent one, but it's picking up a latte steam (get it?). It turns out the customized cup came courtesy of Jennifer's manicurist, Elle Gerstein, who gifted the star a TaylorMade Bling creation in July, according to Refinery29. Unfortunately for us, the cup in question rings in at $585. Luckily, we rounded up a few statement drinking devices that'll look just as good at the gym as it does on your work desk—no celeb status needed.

ESC: J-Lo Mugs

Paper Source

Floating Gold Glitter Tumbler, $14.95

ESC: J-Lo Mugs

S'well

Radiance Serena 17-oz. Water Bottle w/ Crystal Cap, $150

ESC: J-Lo Mugs

RedBubble

Rose Gold Glitter & Marble, $22.50

ESC: J-Lo Mugs

Target

Aladdin Stainless Steel Textured Coffee Tumbler - Rose Gold (16oz), $16.99

ESC: J-Lo Mugs

Hot Topic

Pusheen Space Toss Glitter Travel Mug, $13.52

ESC: J-Lo Mugs

Blush

Glam Double Walled Glitter Tumbler by Blush, $21.25

ESC: J-Lo Mugs

Society 6

Gold Pink Glitter Metal Travel Mug 15 Oz, $18.74

And just like that, you're that much closer to J.Lo status. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

