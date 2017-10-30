RIP: Here Lies Everything That's so Over in 2017

Once upon a midnight dreary, as we pondered weak and weary, we realized that 2017 was a year rife with goodbyes.

It's been a hard year for all, not the least of which was anything in pop culture. So many of our favorite trends and couples and works of art did like the ghosts, goblins, vampires and Thackery Binxes of yore and...died.

Yes, now it is time to say the long goodbye as they head for the long nap. We shall think of them every year on All Hallows Eve, as the Druids and the Celts and their ilk come out to celebrate this dark holy Holiday. As the toils trouble and the fires burn and the cauldrons bubble, we will pay homage to the pop culture milestones of years' past.