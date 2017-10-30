A former Bachelor and Bachelorette producer has filed a complaint against the show's production company and five producers alleging she was sexually harassed on set, E! News can confirm.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Becky Steenhoek filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court Monday morning where she claims that she was repeatedly asked questions about her sex life while working on season 12 of The Bachelorette.

She is suing for damages related to sexual harassment and hostile work environment, sex discrimination, retaliation, failure to prevent harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and wrongful termination. Warner Bros., which produces The Bachelor franchise, is named in the complaint.

"We take all allegations of workplace harassment very seriously. These allegations were brought to our attention and were thoroughly investigated earlier this year," Warner Bros. said in a statement to E! News. "Our findings did not support the plaintiff's characterization of the events claimed to have taken place, which is why we are disappointed by the filing of this lawsuit."

According to Becky, five of the show's executive and cast producers allegedly asked her graphic personal questions including, "Is your vagina shaved?," "Have you ever fondled [testicles] before?" and "Have you ever sat under a shower faucet or touched yourself to masturbate?"