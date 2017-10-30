Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their five kids are a Halloween-loving household.
The reality stars and their cute kiddos stopped by to talk to E! News at the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation: 28th Annual at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday—and revealed exactly what each member of the fam is going to dress up as for Halloween on Tuesday.
For starters, the longtime duo will be getting into the spirit of things by unleashing their inner rock stars. The pair will be dressed as a newer celeb couple—Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton—for All Hallows' Eve.
The couple also gave E! News the scoop on what their kids would be wearing, explaining that the McDermott clan is very DIY...
Their oldest son, Liam Aaron McDermott, is gearing up to be Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, Finn Davey McDermott is going to crush it as Halo, Hattie Margaret McDermott will be looking magical as Harry Potter's smartypants sidekick Hermione Granger (although she was almost a "dead unicorn") and the couple's oldest daughter Stella Doreen McDermott is all about being a "dead doll.
But what will baby Beau be?
"We have a tradition in our family where I do DIY on the first costume," said Tori. "I didn't know I would have five kids so it gets a lot trickier. But I always made all of their costumes in the beginning so they were all food products, so he's going to be an udon noodle bowl."
Previously, Tori has dressed up as several colorful creatures, including a peacock lady and a bumblebee. Meanwhile Dean has gone Hollywood for his costumes in years past, donning the gear of Ali G and Wolverine.