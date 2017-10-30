Since there seems to be no shortage of impractical and, frankly, unwearable jeans—think: clear knee jeans, thong jeans and bare butt jeans—we thought it was time to seek professional help to navigate 2017's crazy denim trends.

We asked stylist to the stars, Natalie Saidi, who regularly seasons Vanessa Hudgens' closet, what are her favorite pair of jeans right now.

The style veteran shared how much she loves Vetements x Levi's pair of reconstructed, straight-leg jeans for a flattering and edgy look. Before you add to cart, you may need deep pockets: Natalie's current denim obsession rings in at $1,470.