However, when the relationship began, the mother of two welcomed the idea of another marriage. "At some point, possibly yes," she told E! News in 2011 of a future wedding. "A year ago I would have said I definitely never, I will never enter into that kind of agreement. But, now I've definitely changed my mind."

Nearly a decade later, that time has officially arrived. The TV personality is now engaged after finding love again with attorney David C. Meyer, her rep confirmed. "Camille is very happy. They met through mutual friends at a party. He's lovely," an insider told E! News in March. "Camille is in a really good place."

Grammer herself adds, "I'm so happy! I'm ready for this new chapter in my life!"

Of course, the proof is in the picture—or in Camille's case, this particular snap of her with her future husband and a stunning sparkler on her left hand. "Party night with my love. We have a secret.. guess," she teased after sharing the shot.

The news has incited a swell of well wishes from her fans as they showered her with digital love and support.