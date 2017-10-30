Prince Jackson Gives Back With Halloween Charity Party

Halloween candy may be sweet but giving back is even sweeter.
Prince Jackson celebrated the spooktacular holiday by participating in the 2nd Annual Costume for a Cause Halloween Party.
The party, held at the Jackson family estate in Encino, Calif, was a weekend-long event that raised money for various charities, including the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation, Heal LA and the Boys and Girls Club. It looks like the celebration was packed with fun festivities, too, including a spooky clown maze.
"We have some mazes set up throughout the entire property, so you get to enjoy the history and the legacy of the property, as well as get in the mood for Halloween," Prince told E! News at the party.
Prince said the party was put on by his brother Blanket, and it looks like the younger brother tasked Prince with more than just the standard hosting duties.
"I am in all of the mazes scaring people. I do it every year," Prince said. "My brother—he puts it together, this is his party—and he wants me to scare because I get into it. I put everything I got."
Prince isn't the only one in the family to raise money for nonprofits. Prince's sister Paris Jackson also attended the event on Friday, donning a purple onesie for the occasion, and his late father Michael Jackson founded the Heal the World Foundation. When asked how he planned to continue his father's legacy, Prince said, "It's very important to continue his legacy but more so than that it's about helping the people and really just doing what's right."
