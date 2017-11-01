Cha-ching!

The women of the WWE are taking names and making history. On the season seven premiere of Total Divas, WWE has a major announcement that is a game changer for all the women of the wrestlers.

"The SmackDown women's division is on fire. Lets do something really big," Shane McMahon SmackDown LIVE commissioner reveals. "Lets do a first. You will compete one more time in the first ever women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match."