Nattie Reveals She's Been Afraid of Heights Her Entire Career: "I Don't Want to Fall off a Ladder and Break My Leg!"

Cha-ching! 

The women of the WWE are taking names and making history. On the season seven premiere of Total Divas, WWE has a major announcement that is a game changer for all the women of the wrestlers. 

"The SmackDown women's division is on fire. Lets do something really big," Shane McMahon SmackDown LIVE commissioner reveals. "Lets do a first. You will compete one more time in the first ever women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match." 

While the ladies are excited to be offered the opportunity, Nattie Neidhart has some reservations. "It's not like I'm just going to climb it and hold on," Nattie shares with Nikki Bella. "Unless I win it, someone's going to throw me off of it." 

She's got a lot of preparation ahead, but she's not the only one trying to up her game in this episode. Lana, who up until now has managed the career of her husband Rusev, is ready to step into the ring as a competitor but Rusev is being less than supportive.

Trinity Fatu, Total Divas 701

E!

Trinity is also dealing with some relationship issues of her own. While she's happy in her 3-year marriage, she feels like a little bit of the chemistry has started to die down and she's trying to get it back. If only her hubby was a little more romantic.

See everything that went down on this week's episode in the recap video above! 

Watch the season seven premiere of Total Divas tonight at 9 p.m., only on E!

