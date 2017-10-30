L.A. Comic Con got extra magical over the weekend.

On Saturday, the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch got together for a special reunion panel as a treat to fans from when the show ran for seven years, between 1996 and 2003.

Melissa Joan Hart, who played the titular witch, posted a string of Instagram photos that caused all her fans to go green with jealousy. On an Instagram live video during the panel, Hart announced that this panel was particularly special as it was the first time many of the cast had ever met, depending on if they were part of the early years of the show or of the later college years edition.