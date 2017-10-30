It's time to go back to SUR. Well, almost time.
The first look at season six of Vanderpump Rules is finally here and it's abundantly clear that Bravo's most dysfunctional workplace hasn't gotten any more, well, functional. Seriously, there are still glasses flying, phones being thrown, and tears being shed. Ah, SUR, how we've missed you.
Perhaps most surprising in the supertease is the tight bonds that seem to have formed between former bitter enemies Jax Taylor and James Kennedy and Katie Maloney and Lala Kent. Oh yeah, Lala's back. Did you think she'd really be gone for good?
"It's crazy how much can happen in a year," James says. "Honestly." He ain't lying.
It certainly looks like there's plenty of change in store for many of the show's core relationships, with Ariana Madix telling Tom Sandoval they should "just break the f--k up," Tom Schwartz telling Katie has no recollection of something clearly upsetting, Brittany Cartwright taking a swing at Jax, and Stassi Schroeder left sobbing in a stairwell after boyfriend Patrick Meagher breaks up with her on their anniversary.
And is that James getting up close and personal with another man? Why, yes, yes it is.
Of course, through it all, queen Lisa Vanderpump reigns supreme. "There's a lot of skanks in this town," she says on one point, calling it like it is. But it's her final moment in the trailer that wins: "Why don't you hand me your f--king resignation?" To find out who's on the receiving end of that blow, you'll have to check out the teaser above!
Vanderpump Rules returns for season six on Monday, Dec. 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)