ABC and dick clark productions announced Monday that Christina Aguilera will sing a 25th anniversary tribute to Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19. The performance will include songs from the soundtrack, released in 1992.

Aguilera, who has often cited Houston as one of her childhood heroes, memorably performed one of Houston's hits at the 2001 BET Awards. "Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song 'Run to You,'" the Estate of Whitney E. Houston said in a statement. "It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music. From the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, we thank you with great joy!"

Houston won 22 American Music Awards before her untimely death in 2012. Aguilera, who received her sole nomination in 2001, joins a performance lineup that includes Selena Gomez.