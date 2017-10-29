Kevin Spacey has come out as a gay man and issued an apology to Anthony Rapp after the Star Trek: Discovery star gave an interview to Buzzfeed News on Sunday, in which the Broadway vet publicly accused the House of Cards star of making a pass at him when he was just 14 years old.

Soon after the story hit, the two-time Oscar winner apologized in a lengthy statement on social media.

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor," he wrote. "I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all these years."

Spacey also wrote, "This story has encouraged me to address other things in my life...I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."

A few minutes after Spacey's post, Rapp tweeted, "Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time."