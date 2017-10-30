To Finish Dinner or Go See Vicki Gunvalson in Hospital, That Is the Question on The Real Housewives of Orange County
Already dying for Stranger Things season three?
Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait a while to find out what happens next in Hawkins, since apparently, creators Matt and Ross Duffer are only two days into writing it. They can't answer a single question about what happens in it or who will appear in it, and can only tell us one thing: "There will be a time jump for sure."
But they don't know how much of a time jump, especially given how quickly the child stars are all growing.
They also can't definitively tell us how long the show itself will last, even though there were rumors that it will end after season four.
Netflix
"We don't actually know," Ross told us at the season two premiere. "I think, you know, four to five seasons is likely where we'll end up, but who knows? I mean, none of this official, and we know where we want to go. We're trying to figure out still how long it'll take to get there, so we'll see."
"It's hard, like four seems short, five seems long," Matt added. "So I don't know what to do."
As for what we might see in those future seasons, get ready to meet some more of Eleven's unconventional family, according to executive producer Shawn Levy.
"I think we've clearly implied there are other numbers, and I can't imagine that the world will only ever know Eleven and Eight."
Stranger Things is now streaming on Netflix.