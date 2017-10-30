Already dying for Stranger Things season three?

Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait a while to find out what happens next in Hawkins, since apparently, creators Matt and Ross Duffer are only two days into writing it. They can't answer a single question about what happens in it or who will appear in it, and can only tell us one thing: "There will be a time jump for sure."

But they don't know how much of a time jump, especially given how quickly the child stars are all growing.

They also can't definitively tell us how long the show itself will last, even though there were rumors that it will end after season four.