Bethenny Frankel has had a terrifying weekend...
While her 7-year-old daughter Bryn watched, the Bravo star took to social media amid her beloved dog Cookie Frankel's health crisis on Saturday night.
The Real Housewives of New York City star posted a video of the four-legged social media star having a seizure, along with footage of her crying and pleading with fans for help. In the social media video, Frankel said she was 40 minutes away from a vet and wanted to reach out to fans for help immediately.
In the video, a crying Frankel said to the camera, "I know my dog’s convulsing…do I take her to a vet?...What do I do? My daughter's watching this and we have to do something. The vet is 40 minutes away."
The Bravolebrity asked her followers, "Help us! What do we do?!...I don’t know what to do! There’s no vet—someone help me."
Frankel cried, "Sorry, I didn’t mean to scare everybody. My poor daughter and I are watching my dog have a seizure for 45 minutes and the [vet] hospital’s so far out."
During the crisis, Frankel also wrote that due to the length of the seizure, she feared she may have to put her "grey lady" down.
The Bravo star wrote to fans, "My dog had too long a seizure & I’m pissed the closest vet is 40 mins away. I’m in a bad place. She will be put down."
In one of her social media posts she said, "We all know what’s going to happen, obviously...I’m freaking out! Why is this happening?! I do not think I can take this!"
But luckily, the 46-year-old was able to rush the animal to a pet hospital and get help in time.
On Sunday, Frankel gave fans an update on the dog's health. "Thanks for the love. @cookiedabooboo is alive but had a very high temp & 45 min seizure so she’s resting at hospital. Not time yet...."
Some Twitter users wrote angry messages asking why she'd waited so long to help the animal. However, the known dog lover, who often posts images of her beloved pups on social media, clarified her statements and said she and her daughter left three minutes the animal began seizing.
On Sunday afternoon, the Skinnygirl founder said that that she and her daughter were going to visit the pup in the hospital.
"We’re going to visit @cookiedabooboo bc bryn made her a card. This is brutal."
We wish Cookie, Bryn and Bethenny a better end to their weekend...