Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are reunited again.

Last week, the two exes, who dated on and off for three years before breaking up in 2014, spent time together at her Los Angeles home. A source told E! News the former lovebirds have hung out "a few times" since she underwent kidney transplant surgery this past summer. On Sunday morning, Justin and Selena reunited for breakfast at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, California, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles. A source told E! News the two looked "friendly."

TMZ posted a photo of the two sitting at a small square table. Selena and Justin both had what appear to be bottles of spring water sitting in front of them, while he also had an iced coffee.

They were later spotted attending church services, sitting with the pastor. Chris Pratt was also in attendance, E! News has learned.