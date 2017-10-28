Amy Schumer's dad is giving his regards to Broadway—and his reviews!
On Saturday, the funny lady shared an oh-so-sweet Instagram post with her father Gordon Schumer before her big Broadway debut next week in Steve Martin's new comedy, Meteor Shower, which opens for previews on Nov. 4.
The comic-turned-actress posted an adorable image hugging her proud papa with the caption, "@meteorshowerbwy previews begin next week. My dad came to watch rehearsal yesterday and loved it so the important reviews are in!"
While Schumer has stormed comedy stages all over the world, taken Hollywood by force and tackled TV—she's yet to lend her talents to the Great White Way...until now.
Meteor Shower also stars Broadway vet Laura Benati and Key and Peele's Keegan Michael Key.
And if you know anything about Schumer, other than that fact that she's funny, you know she loves her dad—so his positive review of her big undertaking has to be a big deal for the Broadway newbie.
amyschumer/Instagram
Amy and her dad have quite the special relationship and it's been well documented by both the media and the Trainwreck star over the years.
Earlier this year, she introduced her father to her Snatched co-star Goldie Hawn, who got so overwhelmed at meeting his idol that he began to cry. Of course, the whole thing was shared with Amy's numerous fans, who loved the sweet video.
In 2016, the comedian took to Instagram to reveal that she bought her father's farm back after losing it years ago. At the time, the actress posted an adorable old home video of herself after announcing it.
"Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me," she wrote. "We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him."
The family's finances turned upside down after Schumer's father was diagnosed with multiple-sclerosis when she was just 12-years-old. They ended up going bankrupt and lost the farm—literally. But luckily, Schumer's big success meant she could buy it back, much to her dad's delight.
In 2013, she opened up about her father's illness while speaking with the Morning Edition's David Greene for NPR.
She recalled, "It's the most painful thing in the world to just watch this person that you love ultimately just digress and kind of decompose. And it's too heavy and you have to find a way to laugh at it."
The star continued, "I will on stage go to a very dark place and make light of things that are painful. And it makes me feel better to hear about other people's struggles, so I like to share mine."