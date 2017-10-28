Paris Jackson Has Prince Jackson's Back This Halloween and Always

Paris Jackson had some fun with her older brother Prince Jackson at the Heal LA and TLK Fusion Present the 2nd Annual Costume for a Cause, which was at the Jackson Family Estate on Friday night in Encino, Calif. Interestingly enough, the siblings both opted for onesies for the festive night.
Instead of rocking a sexy Halloween costume, the 19-year-old "It" girl opted for a for a plush purple dragon onesie (with magical matching purple slippers). Michael Jackson's only daughter got into the spirit of things by adding some festive face paint to the adorable outfit.
Meanwhile, her 20-year-old brother wore a costume, which was also a onesie, which wasn't so easy to recognize. The get-up consisted of a black-and-white unitard with spooky pattern on it. The unitard also came with a mask, which the King of Pop's son opted not to wear on the red carpet.
The duo had a blast storming the red carpet with each other, which should come as no surprise because the twosome have been each other's constant companions during their strange and unusual life in the spotlight. While their younger brother Blanket may not always be at their side these days, both Paris and Prince have proven over the years that they've got each other's backs—and Friday night was no different.
Check out Paris' fun-filled piggyback ride around the red carpet, as well as these two siblings' best-friendship over the years...
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Strike a Pose
The two pose at Prince Jackson's Heal LA and TLK Fusion Present The 2nd Annual Costume For A Cause at Jackson Family Home on Oct. 27, 2017.
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Sibling Love
Walking hand-in-hand, the two attend the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner on October 24, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Instagram
Family Photo
Prince wrote, "It was an honor to be a part of @officialsiggyjackson wedding with my sis @parisjackson."
Instagram
Silly Time
The sibling showed off their silly side over the summer on Instragram.
Norman Scott/startraksphoto.com
Drink Up
The cool kids were looking super cool at the Mr Pink ginseng drink launch.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Step and Repeat
The trio of siblings arrived at the Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour in Los Angeles on January 27, 2012.
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Hand in Hand
Prince and Paris attend the hand and footprint ceremony at Graumann's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles January 26, 2012.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Meet the Press
The duo stood together as they attended the press conference for Goin' Back To Indiana: Can You Feel It at the Majestic Star Hotel Lakeshore Ballroom on August 29, 2012 in Gary, Indiana.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
No Hoosiers Here
On Aug. 30, 2012, the siblings attended the St. Paul Saints Vs. The Gary SouthShore RailCats baseball game at U.S. Steel Yard in their father's hometown of Gary, Indiana.
MARK J. TERRILL/AFP/Getty Images
Saying Goodbye
The trio appeared on stage during the memorial service for their father at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on July 7, 2009.