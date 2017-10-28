Splash
Farrah Abraham is up to her old tricks for a trip to the pumpkin patch!
The reality star, who is known for her scantily clad ensembles, went under the sea for the festive pumpkin patch party in Los Angeles on Friday. The daring dresser opted to go as a sexy Ariel from the Little Mermaid, complete with red wig and shell bra, for the daytime children's event.
The 26-year-old Teen Mom star, who brought along daughter Sophia Abraham to the fall fest, made sure she had all eyes on her her revealing outfit when she pet a variety of barnyard animals and played on the inflatable slides.
Of course, this ensemble does remind us of the time that Courtney Stodden got booted from the pumpkin patch back in 2011. Turns out there is such a thing as too sexy for the pumpkin patch.
From cute costume to sexy looks, see what other kinds of double toil and trouble the rest of Hollywood is getting into this spooktacular Halloween season...
Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban
The two dress up as Cher and Sonny Bono for the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.
Adam Levine
The singer said he raided wife Behati Prinsloo's closet for his Halloween costume.
Amal Clooney
George Clooney's wife gets into the '70s spirit at the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.
Amal Clooney, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford
The couple and George Clooney's lawyer wife have fun at Rande and George's 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.
Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's kids embrace the '70s.
Adrien Brody
He's so soft and cuddly!
Michelle Trachtenberg
It's the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl alum like you've never seen her before!
Joe Keery
Fancy a game of Quiddich? The Stranger Things star is a dead ringer for Harry Potter circa Goblet of Fire!
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann
Kim dressed up as Playboy Playmate of 2005 Tiffany Fallon while her husband Kroy Biermann was the recently deceased Hugh Hefner at a Real Housewives of Atlanta Halloween party.
Ariel Winter
The Modern Family star appears as a skeleton.
NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes
At a Real Housewives of Atlanta Halloween / finale party, the two poke fun at a controversy involving NeNe and Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann, who NeNe had called "racist" after the latter shared a Snapchat video that shows the girl appearing disgusted by a large black insect crawling in a bathroom in the Leakes' home. NeNe shared a photo of the two on Instagram, writing, "Roach Pest Control in full effect #RHOA."
Real Housewives of Atlanta
The cast really went all out for Halloween!
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Before attending the finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Bravo star poses with Kroy Biermann in their Playboy-inspired attire.
Angela Simmons
"Early Halloween costume party fun," the reality star shared on Instagram.
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett
"Happy #NationalPumpkinDay," the Kendra On Top star shared on social media with photos of her children.
Demi Lovato
In between celebrating the success of her latest single "Sorry Not Sorry," the singer hits up Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.
Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson
The two get playful at the Maxim Halloween party.
Jason Derulo
The singer performs as Game of Thrones' Night King.
Ice-T & Coco
"We highly recommend it. It was so much fun," Coco wrote on Instagram after visiting Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.
Tom Sandoval
The Vanderpump Rules fan-favorite arrives at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios with an ensemble not exactly fit for SUR.
Tara Reid
The actress showcases a shredded look.
Jodie Sweetin
The Fuller House star alongside co-stars Juan Pablo Di Pace and John Brotherton attend Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.
Chase McNary, Robby Hayes and DeMario Jackson
Bachlor Nation represent!
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd
The Dancing With the Stars married couple strike a pose at the MAXIM Halloween Party.
Scheana Marie
The Vanderpump Rules star is a sexy skeleton
Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld & Gwyneth Paltrow
"@jessseinfeld @jerryseinfeld and I (in no costume, LAME) at the 2nd annual @goodplusfdn Halloween bash!" Gwyneth wrote on Instagram. "Please see next slide for best baby costume ever in the history of the world."
Channing Tatum
The proud papa slips on a unicorn costume for his daughter's preschool's Halloween carnival.
Jenna Dewan Tatum
The actress goes as a fairy for daughter Everly's Halloween costume carnival at her preschool.
Emma Kenney
The star of Shameless and the reboot of Roseanne is all dolled up.
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest
Before Live With Kelly & Ryan airs their Halloween special, the co-hosts teased their Game of Thrones costumes.
Jaime King
"When the fam takes Halloween VERY seriously @powerrangers @walmart #powerrangers," the actress shared on Instagram while wearing matching Power Rangers movie costumes.
Chrissy Teigen
"Hay place. a place for hay," the proud mom wrote on Instagram after visiting Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch with John Legend and baby Luna.
Catherine Lowe
"FRIDAY IS LIT," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram while enjoying a Halloween party with her family.
Peyton List
Roller coasters just became a bit more scary for the Jessie star who traveled to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.
Jillian Rose Reed
The Awkward star celebrates the spooky season with a visit to the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park.
Thomas Rhett
"To watching Hocus Pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray's first pumpkin," the "Unforgettable" country singer shared on Instagram.
Ashton Kutcher & Danny Masterson
Joined by co-star Elisha Cuthbert, the Hollywood stars celebrate Halloween early on the set of their Netflix show The Ranch that returns December 15.
Paris Hilton
That's hot scary! The DJ and model can't help but smile in the face of terror at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Jade Tolbert
"Pumpkin patch parent fail. When you both are so excited to start family traditions, but your baby only wants to nap in your arms," the Bachelor in Paradise star joked online. "At least we still got apple cider donuts. #weweretherefor5minutes #newbies."
Wiz Khalifa
"Our favorite time of year," the rapper shared on Instagram while visiting the pumpkin patch with his son.
Kendrick Lamar
The Grammy winning rapper enjoys a spooky night out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Amber Portwood
"So cute!" the Teen Mom O.G. star shared on Instagram. "Leah with her little cousin today at the pumpkin patch."
Pete Wentz, Breckin Meyer & Seth Green
It's a guys night out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights" as the Fall Out Boy singer joins his acting friends.
Gerard Piqué
"Mask shopping! @shakira," the soccer star shared online while teasing his future costume.
Lauren Conrad
"This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today," the fashion designer shared on Instagram.
Dream Kardashian
"Dream's first trip to the zoo!" Rob Kardashian wrote on Twitter as his daughter enjoyed the Halloween attractions.
Jessica Simpson
"I ain't afraid of no ghost!!" the fashion designer shared on Instagram with a photo of her two kids. "#October #Halloween #Ghostbusters #mykidsareeverything."
Jamie Lynn Sigler
While celebrating the Halloween season, the actress heads to the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, Calif., during their month-long Howl-O-Ween celebration.
