Adam Levine Dresses Up as a Sexy Woman for Halloween—With Behati Prinsloo's Help

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ariel Winter, Halloween

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Shows Major Cleavage in NYC a Month After Pregnancy News

Cardi B, Offset, Engagement Ring

Cardi B Flashes Her Enormous 8-Carat Engagement Ring

Adam Levine, Halloween

GICA / BACKGRID

Adam Levine, is that you?

The Voice judge and Maroon 5 frontman was almost unrecognizable at the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party on Friday. Levine dressed up a like a sexy woman, wearing a lace leopard-print camisole and zebra-print mini skirt, paired with a cropped pink fur jacket and cotton candy pink wig.

"Raided my wife's closet," he wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "Wearing girl stuff is NOT easy. Respect to the females."

The rocker's pregnant wife Behati Prinsloowas not spotted at the event.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2017

Adam Levine, Mike Meldman, Halloween 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Inside the bash, he hung out with real estate developer Mike Meldman, who co-founded Casamigos Tequila with George Clooney and Rande Gerber. And at some point, the wig came off.

Other celebs who attended the annual bash included Rande, wife Cindy Crawford, kids Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber and family friend Amal Clooney—who all dressed up in '70s disco styles, Kim Kardashian and BFF Jonathan Cheban—who went as Cher and Sonny Bono, and Courtney LoveMichele TrachtenbergRachel Zoe and Jon Hamm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Adam Levine , Halloween , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.