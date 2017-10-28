Cardi B Flashes Her Enormous 8-Carat Engagement Ring

What a rock!

Someone call NASA, because you may be able to view Cardi B's engagement ring from space.

Offset proposed to the "Bodak Yellow" rapper in front of a sold-out crowd at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia on Friday. The two are believed to have started dating early this year. The audience went wild as her got down on one knee to present his lady love with a diamond engagement ring. She said yes, and the two hugged immediately.

Cardi B and her fiancé later took to Instagram to showcase the ring, a whopping 8-carat pear-shaped halo diamond sparkler. It. Is. Humongous.