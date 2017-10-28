Cardi B Flashes Her Enormous 8-Carat Engagement Ring

What a rock!
Someone call NASA, because you may be able to view Cardi B's engagement ring from space.
Offset proposed to the "Bodak Yellow" rapper in front of a sold-out crowd at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia on Friday. The two are believed to have started dating early this year. The audience went wild as her got down on one knee to present his lady love with a diamond engagement ring. She said yes, and the two hugged immediately.
Cardi B and her fiancé later took to Instagram to showcase the ring, a whopping 8-carat pear-shaped halo diamond sparkler. It. Is. Humongous.
How do we know it's 8-carats? Because Offset clarified this in an Instagram video of his love wearing the ring.
"I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain't a dream," Cardi B wrote alongside an Instagram video of herself flashing her new sparkler. "Thank you God for all these blessings .Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me."
"Jesus Christ I'm so emotional," she said earlier. "@offsetyrn I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me. Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented. I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Lets make a lot shmoney and love together."