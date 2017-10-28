Cardi B Flashes Her Enormous 8-Carat Engagement Ring

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ariel Winter, Halloween

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

Linkin Park Celebrates Life in Honor of Chester Bennington Concert

Kelly Clarkson, Success After American Idol

From American Idol to American Powerhouse: How Kelly Clarkson Soared While Other Past Winners Failed to Launch

What a rock!

Someone call NASA, because you may be able to view Cardi B's engagement ring from space.

Offset proposed to the "Bodak Yellow" rapper in front of a sold-out crowd at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia on Friday. The two are believed to have started dating early this year. The audience went wild as her got down on one knee to present his lady love with a diamond engagement ring. She said yes, and the two hugged immediately.

Cardi B and her fiancé later took to Instagram to showcase the ring, a whopping 8-carat pear-shaped halo diamond sparkler. It. Is. Humongous.

Photos

Hollywood's Priciest Engagement Rings

Cardi B, Offset, Engagement Ring

Instagram

Cardi B, Offset, Engagement Ring

Instagram

Cardi B, Offset, Engagement Ring

Instagram

Cardi B, Offset, Engagement Ring

Instagram

How do we know it's 8-carats? Because Offset clarified this in an Instagram video of his love wearing the ring.

"I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain't a dream," Cardi B wrote alongside an Instagram video of herself flashing her new sparkler. "Thank you God for all these blessings .Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me."

"Jesus Christ I'm so emotional," she said earlier. "@offsetyrn I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me. Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented. I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Lets make a lot shmoney and love together."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Engagements , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.