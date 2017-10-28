Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban Are Sonny and Cher for Halloween

They later had a blast filming Snapchat videos of themselves lip-synching the former couple's 1965 hit "I Got You Babe" and Cher's 1998 dance song "Believe."

Kim seemed relaxed and in a great mood. She chatted with model Kelly Sawyer , who was dressed as a cheerleader, as well as other pals. After a few minutes outside, Kim and Cheban linked arms and walked inside the party, did a small lap and left, E! News has learned.

He and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dressed up as the late Sonny Bono and pop superstar Cher for the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party. Kim wore a yellow, long sleeve, bohemian-style crop top and flared pants with sparkling embellishments. Jonathan wore a wig and fake mustache and plum checkered tux. She also sported a long, dark brown wig—similar to her own natural hair—over her platinum blond locks.

When Kim Kardashian needed a friend to help her with her Halloween costume, Jonathan Cheban was like, "I got you babe!"

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ?? (@kimksnapchats) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

See photos of famous guests at the party as well as pics of other celebs celebrating Halloween 2017.

Amal hung out with Cindy in a booth, had fun dancing to the disco music playlist and drank a Casamigos cocktail.

The Casamigos Halloween party is an annual bash thrown by the company owned by George Clooney and Rande Gerber . The latter attended Friday's event, which had a '70s disco theme, with wife Cindy Crawford George's wife Amal Clooney and kids Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber , who brought friends with them. Amal and the Gerber family wore '70s-style outfits. Amal sported a strapless, sparkling blue jumpsuit, large hoop earrings and round sunglasses and a large, afro-style curly wig.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban The two dress up as Cher and Sonny Bono for the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Amal Clooney George Clooney's wife gets into the '70s spirit at the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Amal Clooney, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford The couple and George Clooney's lawyer wife have fun at Rande and George's 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.

Article continues below

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's kids embrace the '70s.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Adrien Brody He's so soft and cuddly!

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Michelle Trachtenberg It's the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl alum like you've never seen her before!

Article continues below

Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram



Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Kim dressed up as Playboy Playmate of 2005 Tiffany Fallon while her husband Kroy Biermann was the recently deceased Hugh Hefner at a Real Housewives of Atlanta Halloween party.

Instagram



NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes At a Real Housewives of Atlanta Halloween / finale party, the two poke fun at a controversy involving NeNe and Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle Biermann, who NeNe had called "racist" after the latter shared a Snapchat video that shows the girl appearing disgusted by a large black insect crawling in a bathroom in the Leakes' home. NeNe shared a photo of the two on Instagram, writing, "Roach Pest Control in full effect #RHOA."

FreddyO.com



Real Housewives of Atlanta The cast really went all out for Halloween!

Article continues below

Kim Zolciak-Biermann / Instagram



Kim Zolciak-Biermann Before attending the finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the Bravo star poses with Kroy Biermann in their Playboy-inspired attire.

Instagram



Angela Simmons "Early Halloween costume party fun," the reality star shared on Instagram.

Instagram



Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett "Happy #NationalPumpkinDay," the Kendra On Top star shared on social media with photos of her children.

Article continues below

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood



Demi Lovato In between celebrating the success of her latest single "Sorry Not Sorry," the singer hits up Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic



Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson The two get playful at the Maxim Halloween party.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM



Jason Derulo The singer performs as Game of Thrones' Night King.

Article continues below

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood



Ice-T & Coco "We highly recommend it. It was so much fun," Coco wrote on Instagram after visiting Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM



Tom Sandoval The Vanderpump Rules fan-favorite arrives at the 2017 MAXIM Halloween Party at LA Center Studios with an ensemble not exactly fit for SUR.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images



Tara Reid The actress showcases a shredded look.

Article continues below

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood



Jodie Sweetin The Fuller House star alongside co-stars Juan Pablo Di Pace and John Brotherton attend Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM



Chase McNary, Robby Hayes and DeMario Jackson Bachlor Nation represent!

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images



Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd The Dancing With the Stars married couple strike a pose at the MAXIM Halloween Party.

Article continues below

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM



Scheana Marie The Vanderpump Rules star is a sexy skeleton

Instagram



Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld & Gwyneth Paltrow "@jessseinfeld @jerryseinfeld and I (in no costume, LAME) at the 2nd annual @goodplusfdn Halloween bash!" Gwyneth wrote on Instagram. "Please see next slide for best baby costume ever in the history of the world."

Instagram



Channing Tatum The proud papa slips on a unicorn costume for his daughter's preschool's Halloween carnival.

Article continues below

Instagram



Jenna Dewan Tatum The actress goes as a fairy for daughter Everly's Halloween costume carnival at her preschool.

Instagram



Emma Kenney The star of Shameless and the reboot of Roseanne is all dolled up.

Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution



Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Before Live With Kelly & Ryan airs their Halloween special, the co-hosts teased their Game of Thrones costumes.

Article continues below

Instagram



Jaime King "When the fam takes Halloween VERY seriously @powerrangers @walmart #powerrangers," the actress shared on Instagram while wearing matching Power Rangers movie costumes.

Instagram



Chrissy Teigen "Hay place. a place for hay," the proud mom wrote on Instagram after visiting Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch with John Legend and baby Luna.

Instagram



Catherine Lowe "FRIDAY IS LIT," The Bachelor star joked on Instagram while enjoying a Halloween party with her family.

Article continues below

Jerod Harris



Peyton List Roller coasters just became a bit more scary for the Jessie star who traveled to Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

Courtesy of Anderson Group PR



Jillian Rose Reed The Awkward star celebrates the spooky season with a visit to the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride at Griffith Park.

Instagram



Thomas Rhett "To watching Hocus Pocus 4 million times before Halloween and to carving Willa Gray's first pumpkin," the "Unforgettable" country singer shared on Instagram.

Article continues below

Courtesy of "The Ranch"



Ashton Kutcher & Danny Masterson Joined by co-star Elisha Cuthbert, the Hollywood stars celebrate Halloween early on the set of their Netflix show The Ranch that returns December 15.

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood



Paris Hilton That's hot scary! The DJ and model can't help but smile in the face of terror at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Instagram



Jade Tolbert "Pumpkin patch parent fail. When you both are so excited to start family traditions, but your baby only wants to nap in your arms," the Bachelor in Paradise star joked online. "At least we still got apple cider donuts. #weweretherefor5minutes #newbies."

Article continues below

Instagram



Wiz Khalifa "Our favorite time of year," the rapper shared on Instagram while visiting the pumpkin patch with his son.

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood



Kendrick Lamar The Grammy winning rapper enjoys a spooky night out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Instagram



Amber Portwood "So cute!" the Teen Mom O.G. star shared on Instagram. "Leah with her little cousin today at the pumpkin patch."

Article continues below

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood



Pete Wentz, Breckin Meyer & Seth Green It's a guys night out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights" as the Fall Out Boy singer joins his acting friends.

Instagram



Gerard Piqué "Mask shopping! @shakira," the soccer star shared online while teasing his future costume.

Instagram



Lauren Conrad "This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today," the fashion designer shared on Instagram.

Article continues below

Twitter



Dream Kardashian "Dream's first trip to the zoo!" Rob Kardashian wrote on Twitter as his daughter enjoyed the Halloween attractions.

Instagram



Jessica Simpson "I ain't afraid of no ghost!!" the fashion designer shared on Instagram with a photo of her two kids. "#October #Halloween #Ghostbusters #mykidsareeverything."

Great Wolf Lodge



Jamie Lynn Sigler While celebrating the Halloween season, the actress heads to the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, Calif., during their month-long Howl-O-Ween celebration.

Article continues below

Jered Harris



Amanda Stanton, Becca Tilley, Dean Unglert, Nick Viall & Ashley "I" Iaconetti While raising money for American Red Cross with IfOnly, the Bachelor Nation stars get their spooky on at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.

Tiffany Soyra



Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and NBA player join a group of friends at The Queen Mary's Dark Harbor for a night of thrills and chills.

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood



Bella Thorne Wazzzup monsters? The Famous in Love star rocks it out at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."