13 Horror Movie Characters That Will Forever Haunt Our Nightmares

13 Horror Movie Characters That Will Always Haunt Us

We're guessing you have plenty of plans tomorrow for Halloween, and if you're brave, it probably includes a horror movie or five.

But even if you're one of those crazy people who can handle the most gory of films, there's no doubt some horror movie characters occasionally pop up in your nightmares.

For example, how can you ever stop hearing Jigsaw's "Do you want to play a game?" or Jack Torrance's "Here's Johnny"? How do you unsee Annabelle's awakening in The Conjuring or Chucky coming alive in Child's Play?

The answer? You don't.

So, in honor of tomorrow's spooky holiday, we're ranking some of the scariest horror movie villains we've had to accept will simply haunt us forever.

Check them out by launching the video above (if you dare).

