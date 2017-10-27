Hold the phone: Are Halloween sales really a thing?

We know all about Black Friday, but if you take a lap around the internet right about now, you'll find a common theme. Perfectly-timed Halloween sales, but not on Halloween-themed items. No, what you'll find is much, much better. A pair of Tory Burch brocade platforms that you'll wear nearly all holiday season-long? Yeah, those bad boys are slashed from $398 to $279.

But wait there's more (like tons of discounted beauty at Sephora that's just calling your name).