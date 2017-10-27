Brandi Glanville's Halloween costume is raising eyebrows on social media.

On Friday, Glanville posted a photo of herself and her boyfriend Donald Friese at a Halloween party. In the pic, Glanville is wearing a cowboy hat and jean overalls while Friese is wearing a button down long sleeve shirt and jeans.

"Soooo my friends Halloween party was celebrity scandal couples! Guess who we are," Glanville wrote alongside the pic with a bunch of smiling and laughing emojis. Fans have picked up on the hints in the comments of the pic, writing that the couple is dressed up as Glanville's ex Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes.