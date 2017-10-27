Singer Teddy Geiger Is Transitioning

Teddy Geiger is transitioning.

Geiger announced the news by sharing a photo of the "For You I Will" singer's response to a follower asking, "tell us, why do you look differently lately?"

"Okay…because u asked nicely…I am transitioning," Geiger wrote. "I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it's given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y'all. So here, it goes."

The singer-songwriter continued, "Love it or hate [it] this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u guys. Talk sooooon byeeee."

Geiger captioned the photo with an emoji waving and the word "hi."