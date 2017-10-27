According to Nicoll, Harry, 33, orchestrated a meeting with Meghan, 36, in July 2016 through mutual friend Markus Anderson when the actress was in London to see friend Serena Williams play at Wimbledon.

"He asked Markus if he could set up, not a date, but an opportunity for them to meet and that happened in one of the private rooms of Soho House," Nicoll said. "There were about seven or eight of them altogether and it was a perfect opportunity for Harry and Meghan to come together in a really informal environment and actually talk."

"She was funny, feisty, confident and she wasn't swayed or knocked by the fact that he was Prince Harry. She thought he was terribly cute," Nicoll said, adding that Harry later told his circle that the actress was a "cracking girl."

According to The Sun, the documentary also reveals Meghan, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, has English roots; At age 1, her great-great-grandmother, Martha Sykes, and her family moved from Yorkshire to the United States.