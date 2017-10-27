When you're a prince, you can easily arrange to meet your dream woman.
In the upcoming British documentary about Prince Harry and American girlfriend Meghan Markle, When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance, Royal expert and journalist Katie Nicholl says he had a crush on her Suits character, paralegal Rachel Zane, two years before they met, according to The Sun. Kensington Palace had confirmed their relationship in late 2016, a few months after they met.
"He had a crush on Rachel Zane two years before he met Meghan and the reason I know is because I was having drinks with one of his friends," Nicolls, who tweeted a link to The Sun's story, reportedly says in the documentary. "She told me she'd been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time, so she said, 'Harry, who's your ideal girl?' And he said 'Meghan Markle from Suits.'"
FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Karwai Tang/WireImage
According to Nicoll, Harry, 33, orchestrated a meeting with Meghan, 36, in July 2016 through mutual friend Markus Anderson when the actress was in London to see friend Serena Williams play at Wimbledon.
"He asked Markus if he could set up, not a date, but an opportunity for them to meet and that happened in one of the private rooms of Soho House," Nicoll said. "There were about seven or eight of them altogether and it was a perfect opportunity for Harry and Meghan to come together in a really informal environment and actually talk."
"She was funny, feisty, confident and she wasn't swayed or knocked by the fact that he was Prince Harry. She thought he was terribly cute," Nicoll said, adding that Harry later told his circle that the actress was a "cracking girl."
According to The Sun, the documentary also reveals Meghan, who was born and raised in Los Angeles, has English roots; At age 1, her great-great-grandmother, Martha Sykes, and her family moved from Yorkshire to the United States.
Kensington Palace has not commented on the documentary, which airs on Saturday in the U.K. at 9 p.m. local time.