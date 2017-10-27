From Tree Hill to Seattle!

E! News has confirmed that One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz will soon be roaming the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial as the actress has landed a season 14 guest arc. Though in which capacity remains to be seen. In true Shondaland fashion, details about her character are being kept under wraps for the time being. What we do know about the role? The character's name is Jenny. (Like we said, under wraps.)

Lenz's casting comes just after Grey's Anatomy said goodbye to series regular Martin Henderson, whose Nathan Riggs went off into the sunset (a Los Angeles sunset, to be exact) with guest star Abigail Spencer's Megan Hunt in last night's episode.