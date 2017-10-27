Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gemfields
From Tree Hill to Seattle!
E! News has confirmed that One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz will soon be roaming the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial as the actress has landed a season 14 guest arc. Though in which capacity remains to be seen. In true Shondaland fashion, details about her character are being kept under wraps for the time being. What we do know about the role? The character's name is Jenny. (Like we said, under wraps.)
Lenz's casting comes just after Grey's Anatomy said goodbye to series regular Martin Henderson, whose Nathan Riggs went off into the sunset (a Los Angeles sunset, to be exact) with guest star Abigail Spencer's Megan Hunt in last night's episode.
The casting marks a return to quasi-return to Shondaland for Lenz. She was previously cast in the pilot of the now-canceled The Catch, which aired for two seasons as a part of the beloved #TGIT block, but was recast when the show went in a different direction. She was replaced by Sonya Walger.
Since One Tree Hill, Lenz has also appeared on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Dexter, American Gothic, and most recently, Colony.
The casting was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
Aside from the high-profile departures last night and Lenz's upcoming appearance, Grey's Anatomy is also welcoming a slew of new faces in season 14 as Grey Sloan's new class of interns. Continuing with the season of change, series regular Jason George will depart the show at around the midseason point to join the cast of the still-untitled spinoff, which expands the Grey's universe, taking place in a Seattle firehouse.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.