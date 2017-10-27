Khloe Kardashian's family is the perfect focus group for Good American.

The reality-star-turned-fashion-designer appeared at the brand's pop-up with VFILES in NYC yesterday to celebrate her new bodysuits and revealed just how she and business partner Emma Grede ensure that everyone can wear their pieces.

"We just came out with sweats and all that," Khloe told E! News, referencing her Good American Stars & Stripes Hoodie. "And my mom loves wearing oversized...but she would wear these with jeans. I'm wearing it with no pants. But everyone's different and that's the beauty of fashion. You can take the same sweater and if you gave it to five different girls and they would wear it all different ways. And that's the beauty of it all."

Emma, who recently shared the best jeans for your body type, added, "Well, with all of the different bodies, that's really a testament to what we do. Like [Kris Jenner] can wear it and [Kendall Jenner] can wear it and [Kourtney Kardashian] can wear it. I always go like, 'Oh, we did something right.'"