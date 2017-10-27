It's been a whirlwind for Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and Shalom Yeroushalmi.

They rushed into a marriage, they rushed into a divorce, they've reconciled—it's been a tough relationship to keep track of for both fans of the Shahs of Sunset star and even Mr. Bravo himself, Andy Cohen.

In this sneak peek of the conclusion to the season six reunion special, exclusive to E! News, Andy puts GG in the hot seat about her relationship. And her answers to his questions just might raise a few eyebrows.

"Why did you and Shalom decide to elope?" he asks her first.