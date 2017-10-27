Chrissy Teigen Trolls John Legend After He Attends World Series Game

Now that the celebrity-favorite Los Angeles Dodgers are in the World Series, hasJohn Legend become a baseball bandwagon fan?
Chrissy Teigen seemed to imply so after he attended Game 2 of the 2017 MLB World Series between the Dodgers and Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium with friend Mike Rosenthal on Wednesday. The two were photographed high-fiving diehard Dodger fans George Lopez and jeweler Ben Baller.
"*Watches baseball once* #pinotgrigio #grigioboys #chocolatecroissants #baseballfanatics," she tweeted on Thursday.
"I'm dying. No one in the world knows less about baseball than these two @mrmikerosenthal," she later wrote on Instagram.
"RBIs [Runs Batted In], ERAs [Earned Run Averages], OBPs [On Base Percentages], PEDs [Performance-Enhancing Drugs]," Legend replied in a comment. "I know all the baseball acronyms. How dare you?"
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Startraksphoto
Teigen mocked the men further by posting a cropped version of the pic, photoshopped to look as though Rosenthal and Legend are holding a half loaf of bread and a glass of red wine.
"You're welcome," commented Rosenthal's wife and Teigen's hairstylist, Jen Atkin.
The two are certainly not dressed for a baseball game; Amid the unusually hot fall weather, Rosenthal wore a rolled-up long sleeve white top, while Legend sported a black and white striped polo shirt. Lopez and Baller wore short-sleeve Dodger T-shirts and baseball caps.
Legend has been spotted at baseball games before.
In 2016, he was photographed at a Dodger game in Los Angeles with Teigen and their 1-year-old daughter Luna. In addition, this past June, he, Teigen and Luna attended a Seattle Mariners game in Seattle, where the singer threw the ceremonial first pitch.
In 2009, Legend performed the National Anthem at Game 2 of the 2009 MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Legend has also alluded to liking baseball on Twitter.
Back on the east coast. Watching the Yankees. Beautiful night for a game. http://tweetphoto.com/36496199— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 2, 2010
Actually, the Reds have won since then, but Cleveland needs love too!— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 27, 2015
In 2010, he tweeted about watching a New York Yankees game.
In 2015, he took to Twitter to discuss the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds from his native Ohio.